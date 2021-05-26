Police kills five bandits, arrests 16 others in Katsina | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Police kills five bandits, arrests 16 others in Katsina
The Katsina State Police Command has said it neutralised five suspected bandits, arrested 16 others, and recovered about 69 rustled cows.
The spokesman of the state’s police command, SP Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday in Katsina.
According to Isah, the five bandits were neutralised when the police engaged them in a gun duel in Kafur, Danja, Dutsinma, Safana, Batsari, and Makera in Funtua.
He said 15 others were arrested during the encounter, while, Musa Shamsudin, 25, was nabbed for allegedly going into the forest to treat “sick and wounded bandits.’’
According to Isah, three locally fabricated rifles with 10 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and locally made pellets were recovered from the bandits.
By Victor Uzoho
