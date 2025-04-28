Police kills five suspected kidnappers, recovers arms in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed five suspected kidnappers in the state.

The kidnappers were killed into a fierce gunfight at the criminals’ hideouts across parts of Delta and neighboring Anambra State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Asaba.

Edafe said: “Acting on credible intelligence, police officers launched a raid on one of the gang’s hideouts located in the Agu-Amawbia forest in Anambra State. During the operation, the police recovered an AK-47 rifle and 132 rounds of live ammunition.

READ ALSO: Police recovers firearm, arrests suspect in Nasarawa

“Determined to dismantle the gang’s network, investigators extended their efforts to another hideout situated between Issele-Asagba and Otulu communities in Delta State. There, they encountered Bellow Abubakar, identified as a key member of the gang, along with several of his accomplices.

“On sighting the approaching officers, the suspects opened fire, sparking a fierce exchange of gunfire. The operatives, prepared for the confrontation, responded decisively.

“The suspects could not withstand the firepower of the operatives and fled in different directions with varying degrees of bullet injuries.”

Five suspects, including Abubakar, were apprehended but later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital where they were taken for treatment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now