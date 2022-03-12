Metro
Police kills four bandits, recovers rustled animals in Katsina
Police operatives in Katsina on Friday killed four suspected bandits in failed attacks on two communities in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina, said three bandits were killed at Yanmama village, Malumfashi local government area and one other at Tugu Gari village in Matazu LGA.
He added that 131 rustled cows and 55 sheep were recovered from the hoodlums.
Isah said: “On March 11, 2022, a credible intelligence was received that terrorists in their numbers, on motorbikes and shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles attacked Yanmama village, Malumfashi Local Government Area.
“The suspected bandits rustled seven cows and were on their way into the forest when DPO Kankara was quickly alerted to block their exit route into the Rugu forest.
“The team succeeded in blocking the terrorists at Kanyar-Nogora, Kukar-Sheka village, Kankara LGA and had a fierce gun duel with them.
“The team successfully repelled the terrorists. Three terrorists were neutralized and seven cows recovered.”
“On the same date, another distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers attacked Tugu Gari village, Matazu LGA, and rustled unspecified number of domestic animals.
“The Police Area Commander, Dutsinma, led a team of policemen to Yantumaki forest, blocked the hoodlums and engaged them into a gun duel.
“The team successfully repelled the terrorists, neutralized one of them and recovered 32 cows and 23 sheep.”
