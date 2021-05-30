Police kills four thugs attempting to burn station in Imo, uncover illegal fuel depot | Ripples Nigeria

Operatives of the Anti-Riot Squad of the Imo Police Command, at the weekend, killed four hoodlums who allegedly attempted to burn another police station in Izombe, Oguta Council Area of the state.

This comes less than 24 hours after some gunmen razed down the Atta police station, including the Magistrate and High Courts in the Njaba Council Area of the state.

Unlike the Atta incident, four of the suspected attackers were gunned down, while others escaped with bullet wounds after a gun battle with police operatives.

Confirming the attack, the state’s Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, said the incident happened between 7 pm and 10 pm on Saturday.

Bala said: “The hoodlums in their number launched an offensive on Izombe Police Station but were repelled by the gallant policemen on duty.

”Four hoodlums were neutralised during the attack while others escaped with bullet wounds.”

He noted that a mop-up operation was ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

In another development, the police said they had uncovered an illegal depot at Ogbo Osisi, a popular Timber Market at Naze in the Owerri North Local Government Area where petroleum products were stored for onward transportation to locations targeted for attacks.

Bala said the operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Riot Unit and Quick Intervention Team, acting on information received from a credible source, moved to the place and arrested six persons.

He said the depot consists of 14 shops, which were all stockpiled with the petroleum products suspected to have been obtained through bunkering.

According to him, one Tanker Truck with registration number GWA 568 AA was Intercepted, discharging petroleum products into some drums and sacks using a Robin EY15 pumping machine, saying that both the truck and the pumping machine were recovered.

