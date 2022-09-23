Metro
Police kills kidnapper, rescues two victims in Edo
The Edo State Police Command has killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued two victims who were allegedly abducted while working on their farmland in Ago-Orio community along Benin-Lagos Road of the state.
The Assistant Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, in a statement said that both victims were rescued unhurt and had been reunited with their families.
The statement read, “As part of efforts by the state police to sustain the ongoing fight against criminals in the state, especially kidnapping, policemen of the command rescued two kidnapped victims.
“Officials of the Command, on Thursday, at about 8am, while on patrol along Obadan Community, off Benin-Auchi Road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State, responded to a distress call from indigenes of Ago-Orio Community along Benin-Lagos Road that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, one Samson Osegbowa ‘M’ 65yrs and Stanley Peters ‘M’ 38yrs, while working on their farmland.
“On receiving the information, the team of policemen in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes immediately swung into action, moved to the scene and embarked on intensive bush combing. During the rescue operation, both victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their family members. However, one of the kidnappers was neutralised during the operation.
“Recovered at the scene of the crime were one wooden gun, three cutlasses, one torchlight, and a pair of operational shoes.
“Meanwhile, intensive bush combing of the area is still ongoing for possible arrest of the other fleeing gang members.”
By Promise Eze
