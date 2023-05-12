Police kills leader of armed robbery gang, arrests 3 in Oyo

Police operatives in Oyo have killed the leader of a suspected armed robbery gang and arrested three others in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the development while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Friday.

Six highway robbers who specialised in snatching motorcycles and cars were among the suspects paraded by the police.

He said suspects allegedly killed one Ogunleye Daniel, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, during the invasion of his residence at Ori-Agogo, Odo-Ona Kekere area of Ibadan on April 29.

Osifeso said the leader of the armed robbery gang was killed during an encounter with the police.

“ A five-man gang of armed robbers invaded the Ori-Agogo area of Odo-Ona Kekere in Ibadan on April 29 at about 1.00 a.m. and robbed several residents of their belongings.

“They killed ASP Ogunleye Daniel who was attached to the State CID, Iyaganku, Ibadan, and who was a resident of the community, after having robbed him and other members of his family.

“Consequently, detectives from the State Criminal Investigations Department’s Anti-Robbery section immediately swung into action and tracked the suspects, using a mobile phone found at the scene of the crime.

“Three suspects, including their spiritual healer, were arrested, while their gang leader, popularly known as Ogun, who allegedly shot and killed the deceased officer, was neutralised at an encounter with police operatives.

“The suspects during their voluntary confession to the crimes, revealed their criminal receiver popularly known as Iya Alaye. She was tracked and arrested in the Oranyan area of Ibadan.

“Items found with the suspects include two Samsung phones, a 1999 model Hyundai Elantra vehicle, and a cut-to-size locally-made barrel, two wrist watches, two wedding bands, herbal concoction as well as gold and criminal charms.”

