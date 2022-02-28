Police kills leader of armed robbery gang in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed the leader of a suspected armed robbery gang simply identified as Getay in Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Warri.

He said the deceased, who was a notorious armed robber, was killed by the operatives of ‘B’ Division, Warri patrol team on Friday.

Edafe said: “The patrol team received information that members of the gang who were in the command’s wanted list were operating within the lower Erejuwa, by Old Welfare neighbourhood.

“In the ensuing gun duel, Getay who is the leader of the gang, sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to the hospital where he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“One cut-to-size double barrel gun, one live cartridge and two expended cartridges were the exhibits recovered from the suspects.”

