Police kills notorious bandit in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna have killed a notorious bandit simply identified as Yellow Magaji at a hotel in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement Saturday evening, said police operatives in the state in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad, Force Headquarters, Abuja, carried out the operation on November 24.

He said the deceased was one of the bandits terrorizing passengers along the busy Abuja-Kaduna highway.

Jalige said: “The operatives on the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mudassiru Abdullahi acted on credible intelligence and raided a facility Known as SIR JOE GUEST INN located at No.8 Sajo Street, Unguwan Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State where suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

“While the cautiously coordinated raid was ongoing, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger took to their heels and shot sporadically. This led to a gun duel with the operatives.

“One notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji a.k.a Arushe was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner, Yellow Ashana and others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital for possible resuscitation in a bid to obtain useful information but was confirmed dead on arrival by a medical doctor.

“After an extensive search of the scene, the operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, 14 expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle belonging to the bandits.

“The owner of the facility who harbours the criminals was equally arrested for questioning.”

“It is significant to state that the neutralised bandit Yellow Magaji until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent.”

