Police kills one, arrests 3 in raid of Abuja kidnappers’ den

Police operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have killed one suspected kidnapper and arrested three others during a raid on their camp in an Abuja border community.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

She said the raid was part of the continuous efforts by the command against criminality in FCT.

The spokesperson added that police operatives from Utako Divisional Headquarters led by CSP Victor Godfrey stormed identified kidnappers’ hideouts in Chikara, a border community in Kogi with the FCT.

Adeh said the three suspects were arrested in a clearance operation between June 8 and 13.

She said: “The sudden appearance of the police operatives in the kidnapper’s camp resulted in a gun duel.

“However, the bandits were overwhelmed by the firepower of the police operative, as one of the gang members got hit during cross-fire and the three suspects were arrested.

“The suspects have confessed to being involved in a series of kidnapping incidents and other heinous crimes in FCT and its environs.

“An English pump-action gun, a locally fabricated pistol, two live cartridges, cutlasses, knives, and items believed to be charms were recovered from the suspects.”

