Police kills seven suspected robbers in Benue

The Benue State Police Command said on Friday seven suspected armed robbers were killed last week along Lafia-Makurdi Road.

The command’s spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who disclosed this in a statement in Makurdi, said a team of police officers trailed the robbers after they had reportedly killed a police officer at a check point along Lafia-Makurdi Road.

She said: “Following reports of armed robbery incidents and the attack of a police checkpoint on 4/6/2020 at Lafia-Makurdi Road that led to the death of Insp. Boniface Odeh and the loss of an AK47 rifle, a team of police officers were detailed to trail the armed robbers terrorising commuters on the road.

“The team of police officers swiftly moved to the scene and met the hoodlums dressed in military camouflage and police uniforms.

“They engaged the police in a gun duel that lasted about 20 minutes.

READ ALSO: Police arrests 2 suspected armed robbers in Anambra

“In the process, seven of the armed robbers sustained bullet wounds.

“They were rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital where they eventually died and their corpses had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.”

The command’s spokesperson said the police recovered the missing AK47 rifle, another AK47 rifle loaded with 21 live ammunition, one locally-made pistol with two cartridges, two Dane guns, four touch lights, four machetes, nine cell phones and assorted charms from the robbers.

“Criminals are warned to desist from their evil ways or face the full wrath of the law as the command will not leave any stone unturned in the fight against crime,” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions