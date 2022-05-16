Police kills six suspected IPOB members in Imo

Police operatives in Imo on Monday killed six suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during an attempted attack on the palace of a traditional ruler in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mike Abattam, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Owerri, said the bandits were intercepted while on their way to attack the palace of the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in the state, Dr. E. Okeke.

He added that the operatives recovered a Toyota Hilux van and one pump action from the bandits.

The spokesman said: “On May 16, at about 0800 hours at Orlu, hoodlums suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB and its affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), were sighted in their numbers in three Hilux vehicles, shooting sporadically.

“They fiercely advanced towards the Palace of the Chairman Council of Traditional Rulers in Imo State, Dr. E. Okeke, to unleash terror therein.

“Upon receiving the information, the command’s tactical team, joined by the military, immediately mobilised and rushed to the palace.

“The hoodlums on sighting the combined team engaged it in a gun duel, throwing petrol bombs.

“The gallant team responded and positioned themselves professionally.

“In the exchange of gunfire, the hoodlums were overwhelmed due to the superior firepower of the combined team.

“In the process, six of the hoodlums were neutralized.

“The team did not relent in its effort as the operatives chased the hoodlums and recovered one pump action gun, three blood-stained machetes and three Hilux vans, suspected to have been snatched from innocent citizens.”

