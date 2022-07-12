Police kills suspected armed robber in Edo

Police operatives in Edo have killed a notorious armed robbery suspect in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Jennifer Iwegbuwho confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Benin, said the suspect was killed in a gun duel with operatives in Benin.

He added that one pump action gun and five live cartridges were recovered during the operation.

The spokesman said: “The operation followed a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ugbor division that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation along Abuja quarters by Benson Idahosa University, Ugbor GRA, Benin.

Read also:Police kills suspected kidnapper in Edo

“The DPO personally led operatives to the scene with the aim to arrest the suspects.

“On arrival at the scene, the suspects engaged the operatives in a gun duel.

“However, one of the suspected armed robbers was killed in the ensuing gun duel with the operatives.

“Items recovered from the suspect included one pump action gun and five live cartridges.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now