Police kills suspected armed robber in Nasarawa

Police operatives in Nasarawa on Friday killed a suspected armed robber at the Aso Pada community in the Karu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, said in a statement on Saturday in Lafia that police received a distress call at 11:45 p.m., on Friday that a gang of eight armed robbers was attacking the community.

He said another member of the gang was arrested in the operation.

Nansel said: “Upon receipt of the information, police in collaboration with members of vigilance groups and some brave members of the community went after the hoodlums, neutralised one, and arrested another.”

The spokesman added that two stolen phones and other incriminating items were recovered from the gang.

He said the arrested suspect was giving useful information that would assist police in the investigation.

