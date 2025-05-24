Police kills suspected bandit, rescues five hostages in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Thursday foiled a kidnapping attempt in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadique, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Katsina.

He said the operatives also killed one suspected bandit and rescued five kidnapped persons in the operation.

Sadique said: “On May 22, 2025, at about 2215 hrs, a distress call was received at Malumfashi Division that some armed men suspected to be bandits attacked Unguwar Lado and Karo villages of Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State. Led by the DPO, a team of police operatives responded promptly to the scene and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel.

“During the operation, one notorious bandit, Audu Kushin, ‘m’ of Tsamiyar Maigoro village, was successfully neutralised.

“Unfortunately, five kidnap victims were shot and injured by the assailants.

“The injured victims were rushed to General Hospital Malumfashi for immediate medical attention. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

“This successful operation is part of the command’s ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping, demonstrating the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property in the state.”

