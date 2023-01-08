Police kills suspected gunrunners in Zamfara

Police operatives in Zamfara on Saturday killed two suspected gunrunners in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Gusau, said the suspects were conveying sophisticated arms and ammunition from Taraba State to a terrorists’ camp in Zamfara when they ran into the operatives along the Gummi-Anka Road in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include a Toyota Corolla containing three live shells for rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), three explosive shells, 151 rounds of live ammunition for AK-47 rifles, 200 rounds of live ammunition for anti-aircraft rifles and some assorted charms.

READ ALSO: Police rescues 15 kidnapped persons in Zamfara

The statement read: “The feat was recorded following an Intelligence Information received about the movement of the suspects inside a Toyota Corolla Vehicle containing the above-mentioned exhibits from Taraba State en- route terrorists’ camp in Zamfara State.

“Two of the suspects were fatally injured while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds. The injured suspects were taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital in Gusau, and later confirmed dead by the doctor while on admission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now