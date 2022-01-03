Police kills suspected IPOB member in failed attack on Imo monarch’s palace

Police operatives on Monday killed a suspected member of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an armed group of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), during a failed attack on the palace of the Eze Imo, Emmanuel Okeke.

Okeke is also the Chairman of Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Several other suspected members of the group were injured in the incident which occurred at the Amaifeke community in Orlu local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Micheal Abattam, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri.

The statement read: “Sequel to the recent attacks on the palaces of some traditional rulers in the state by some unknown gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Rabiu Hussaini, deployed the command’s tactical teams to patrol every community in the state, while closely monitoring the palaces of traditional rulers.

READ ALSO: IPOB links Nwosu’s arrest to sponsors of unknown gunmen

“Today, the 3rd of January, 2022 at about 0100hrs, the strategy paid off as the command’s tactical teams working in synergy with a vigilante group in the area were able to repel the attack/attempt to set the palace of Eze Imo; HRH Eze Dr. E. C. Okeke on fire by men suspected to be members of the proscribed IPOB/ESN group at Ezioha Amaifeke in Orlu LGA of lmo State.

“The hoodlums, in their numbers, besieged the palace of the traditional ruler armed with assorted weapons but were subdued by the superior fire-power of the command’s tactical teams and in the process, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others fled into the bush with bullet wounds.

“On searching the body of the neutralised bandit, several charms were seen tied around his waist. Other items also recovered include – one ID Card, one locally-made Improvised Explosive Device (IED), five bottles containing fuel, N20,000.00 cash, and one Pump Action Gun with four live cartridges.

“Meanwhile, the command’s tactical teams are present, combing the bush with a view of arresting the fleeing members of the gang and to recover more arms and other dangerous weapons.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now