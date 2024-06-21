Police kills suspected kidnapper, arrests 4 others in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Thursday killed a suspected member of a kidnap gang in Ughelli North local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe told journalists on Friday in Warri that the other members of the gang escaped during the operation.

He said a team of police operatives deployed by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olufemi Abaniwonda, intercepted and engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel near the Adjekota-Ogor communities of Ughelli North.

Edafe said: “The team acting on credible intelligence stormed a criminal hideout on the Ughelli/Patani Road by an abandoned filling station.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police opened fire on the team and the police responded.

“In the ensuing gun duel, one of the hoodlums sustained serious gunshot injuries while others escaped.

“The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“Two Beretta pistols and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the gang members.”

The spokesman also said the police special team arrested four suspected armed robbers in Sapele Town on Wednesday.

He added that one locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered from the suspects.

