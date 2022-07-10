Police kills suspected kidnapper in Edo

Police operatives in Edo on Sunday killed a suspected kidnapper along the Benin-Auchi expressway, Etsako-West local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement in Benin City.



He said the suspect was killed by the command’s operatives on routine patrol while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Iwegbe said the operation followed the recent strategic meeting with stakeholders of Edo State Security by the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abutu yaro.

