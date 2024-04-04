Metro
Police kills suspected kidnapper in Nasarawa
Police operatives in Nasarawa on Wednesday killed a suspected kidnapper in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lafia.
He said the command received a distress call that some hoodlums had blocked the Nasarawa-Keffi highway to kidnap unsuspecting road users.
The spokesman said: “Our personnel in collaboration with the military swiftly went to the scene of the operation.
“On sighting the joint operatives, the criminals opened fire and a gun duel ensued and in the process, one of the hoodlums was fatally wounded and apprehended.
“On realising that one of them had been shut, the other members of the group abandoned their mission and scampered for safety due to the superior firepower of the joint security forces.
”The wounded kidnapper was rushed to the General Hospital, Nasarawa, in Nasarawa Local Government Area where he later died while receiving treatment.
“One Ak-47 rifle loaded with eleven rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered from the hoodlum.”
