Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues cleric in Ebonyi

Police operatives in Ebonyi have killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued an abducted cleric in the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the operatives also arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered three rifles in the state.

The statement read: “Today, being April 23, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Faleye Olaleye, received a distress call that a cleric had been kidnapped.

“He immediately went into action by mobilising the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to cordon and barricade marked-out areas.

“The Department of State Service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim.

“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the police to pave way for their escape.

“Unfortunately, they were overpowered by police with one of them neutralised and two principal suspects arrested.

“Two AK 47 rifles, one other rifle, and two vehicles, including that of the victim were recovered by the operatives.”

