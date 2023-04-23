News
Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues cleric in Ebonyi
Police operatives in Ebonyi have killed one suspected kidnapper and rescued an abducted cleric in the state.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki, said the operatives also arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered three rifles in the state.
The statement read: “Today, being April 23, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Faleye Olaleye, received a distress call that a cleric had been kidnapped.
“He immediately went into action by mobilising the tactical teams and the Divisional Police Officer of Ebonyi Division to cordon and barricade marked-out areas.
READ ALSO:Police confirms killing of operatives, couple in Imo
“The Department of State Service was equally involved in getting the location of the victim.
“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the police to pave way for their escape.
“Unfortunately, they were overpowered by police with one of them neutralised and two principal suspects arrested.
“Two AK 47 rifles, one other rifle, and two vehicles, including that of the victim were recovered by the operatives.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...