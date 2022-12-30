Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues victim in Delta

Police operatives in Delta on Wednesday killed a member of a suspected kidnap gang and rescued a victim in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to journalists on Friday in Warri.

He said: “Police operatives at Agbarho police division in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta acted on a tip-off that a victim was abducted at Ugborikoko community in Warri South Local Government Area.

“Information received indicated that the kidnappers headed towards Agbarho in the victim’s car.

“Police in Agbarho immediately deployed operatives to the Warri-Ughelli Expressway to conduct intensive stop-and-search on vehicles.

“During a search, the operatives intercepted a Mercedes Benz GLK car which matched the description of the victim’s vehicle.”

Edafe added that a 25-year-old driving the victim’s vehicle was arrested by the operatives.

He added: “When operatives searched the vehicle, one pump-action rifle with six rounds of cartridges was recovered.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the gang which earlier kidnapped the owner of the Mercedes car.

“He later led the operatives to their hideout at Ugborikoko and on arrival, his gang engaged the operatives in a gun duel during which the suspect was hit and later confirmed dead in a hospital.

“Other members of the gang escaped.”

