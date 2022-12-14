Metro
Police kills suspected kidnapper, rescues victim in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have killed a suspected kidnapper and rescued a victim in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Warri.
The suspect, according to him, was killed by the police operatives attached to the Ozoro Police Division in the Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.
The spokesman said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ozoro division, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen, received a distress call on Tuesday that suspected assailants had attacked the residence of the kidnapped victim.
“The suspects shot at the victim at his residence on Owhelogbo Road, Ozoro, forced him into the trunk of his car and whisked him away.
READ ALSO: Police arrests suspected armed robber in Delta
“The DPO upon receiving the information on December 13, at about 0200hours, mobilised and led police operatives/vigilantes to Owelogbo Road, and other exit routes in Ozoro in a bid to rescue the kidnapped victim.
“Their effort paid off when they sighted a Corolla car with a registration number that matched the description given by the distress caller.
“In an attempt to intercept them, the suspects abandoned the victim in the trunk of the car, disembarked from the vehicle, and fired some shots while escaping into a nearby bush.”
