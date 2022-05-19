Police kills three suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Adamawa

Police operatives in Adamawa on Tuesday killed three suspected kidnappers and rescued a victim in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroji, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Yola, said two suspects were also arrested in a joint operation with hunters in Fufore Local Government Area of the state.

He said the incident happened at Samlo Hill which linked part of Chigari and Gurin towns in the area.

Nguroji said: “The operation, which was carried out by the command’s operatives attached to Gurin Division and the Hunters at Samlo Hill, situated at a remote side of Chigari and Gurin District in Fufore local government, yielded another positive result.

“The outcome of these successes followed up on strategy designed by the command to check cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, unlawful possession of firearms, amongst other crimes.

“The suspected kidnappers upon sighting our men engaged them in a gun duel, as a result, three of them were neutralised and two were arrested.

“A kidnapped victim, Buba Hamidu, a resident of Samlo village in Fufore local government was rescued during the operation while other suspects escaped with gunshot wounds.”

