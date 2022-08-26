Police kills two, arrests seven suspected kidnappers in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have killed two suspected kidnappers and arrested seven others in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday in Bauchi, said the suspects were killed on August 14.

He listed the suspects arrested by the operatives as Ali Ibrahim (20), Manu Abdullahi (30), Damina Musa (22), Yusuf Mohammed (32), Buba Abdu (25), Buba Sulaiman (22), Isah Manu (25) and Kabiru Alhaji Sa’adu (28).

The spokesman said: “At about 2030 hours on August 14, 2022, a joint team of police operatives in conjunction with a local vigilante group led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Maina-Maji Divisional Headquarters, swiftly raided a suspected kidnapper’s hideout, neutralized two suspected kidnappers and arrested the suspects.

“Two suspects – Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf (46) and Usman Alhaji Dadi- were certified dead by a medical doctor while one Alhaji Samaila (70) of Gayar Mukal village of Alkaleri LGA was rescued in the operation.”

