Police kills two bandits in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of two suspected bandits in the Yabo Sanyinna forest area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Kaoje, who disclosed this to journalists at a press briefing in Sokoto, said the bandits were preparing for their usual operation when the police swooped on them.

He said: “A team of operatives attached to SCID Sokoto received a distress call that around Yabo Sanyinna forest, some armed bandits were preparing to execute an operation.

“Operatives swiftly proceeded to the area; on reaching the bush, the bandits wearing military camouflage uniform opened fire and a gun duel ensued.

“This led to two of the bandits being neutralised while others escaped into the bush with bullet wounds.”

He added that AK 49 rifles and rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the hoodlums.

