Metro
Police kills two notorious armed robbers in Lagos
Police operatives in Lagos have killed two notorious armed robbers terrorising the Apapa area of the state and recovered guns and ammunition.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.
He listed the slain robbers as Sodiq aka Foreigner and Habeeb aka Kiki.
Hundeyin said: “The daredevil robbers engaged operatives of Area B Apapa in a gun duel in a bid to escape arrest. They, however, fell to the superior firepower of the police operatives.
READ ALSO: Police recovers stolen car from fleeing robbers in Lagos
“One of the robbers, Sodiq, was recently released from prison. Both have been on the police wanted list for terrorising Ajegunle and environs.”
The spokesman said the robbers were trailed to their hideout where they met their waterloo.
“One Beretta pistol, one locally-made revolver pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition, and one expended shell of ammunition were recovered from the robbers,” he added.
