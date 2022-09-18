Police kills two suspected abductors of clerics in Cross River

Police operatives in Cross River have killed two suspected kidnappers in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police in the state, Aminu Alhassan, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Calabar, said the deceased persons were involved in the abduction of four clerics in the state last month.

He added that the suspects were killed by the command’s Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping Squad during a covert operation in the state capital.

The CP said: “It is true that we neutralised two kidnap kingpins involved in the kidnap of some pastors who went to Church planting at Creek Town, Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

“The two couldn’t make it alive, while the third who is now at large, was severely injured during a gun duel.”

READ ALSO:N Police arrests three suspected armed robbers, car thief in Cross River

He appealed to the people of the state to be on the lookout for anyone with gunshot wounds in their community.

Alhassan added: “Remember we had earlier warned that we will no longer wait for them (criminals) to commit crimes, we shall keep smoking them out from their various camps, hideouts.

“Especially as we have entered Ember months, we want to urge law-abiding citizens to be more vigilant and shouldn’t take security for granted because it’s everybody’s business.

“But as a command, we will keep pressing for the mark, we will keep giving our best.”

