Police kills two suspected armed robbers in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have killed two suspected armed robbers and recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and other ammunition in the state.

The acting spokesman of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Warri.

Edafe said a sum of N200,000 was also recovered from the suspected criminals.

He added that the Divisional Patrol team from Otu-Jeremi Police station received a call on Saturday that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles had abandoned them at Otokutu community.

The spokesman said: “On August 28, 2021, at about 1730hrs, the Divisional patrol team from Otu-Jeremi police station in Ughelli South Local Government Area on the Egbo/Otokutu Road received information that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles, a Toyota Camry, with Registration Number: RSH 291 AW and a Lexus 350 jeep with Registration Number: WWR 737 KL, had abandoned the vehicles due to suspected mechanical faults and were escaping in a tricycle.

“The team swung into action and chased the hoodlums but the gang on sighting the police team opened fire on operatives.

“In the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were forced to abandon the tricycle. Two of them ran into the bush while two others were fatally wounded and found in the tricycle.

“One AK-47 rifle with an invisible breech number, an empty Magazine, a sum of N200,000 and gold jewelries were recovered.

“The suspects who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to the hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.”

