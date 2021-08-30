Metro
Police kills two suspected armed robbers in Delta
Police operatives in Delta have killed two suspected armed robbers and recovered two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and other ammunition in the state.
The acting spokesman of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Warri.
Edafe said a sum of N200,000 was also recovered from the suspected criminals.
He added that the Divisional Patrol team from Otu-Jeremi Police station received a call on Saturday that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles had abandoned them at Otokutu community.
The spokesman said: “On August 28, 2021, at about 1730hrs, the Divisional patrol team from Otu-Jeremi police station in Ughelli South Local Government Area on the Egbo/Otokutu Road received information that four suspected armed robbers who had earlier snatched two vehicles, a Toyota Camry, with Registration Number: RSH 291 AW and a Lexus 350 jeep with Registration Number: WWR 737 KL, had abandoned the vehicles due to suspected mechanical faults and were escaping in a tricycle.
READ ALSO: Police arrests five suspected armed robbers in Delta
“The team swung into action and chased the hoodlums but the gang on sighting the police team opened fire on operatives.
“In the ensuing gun duel, the hoodlums were forced to abandon the tricycle. Two of them ran into the bush while two others were fatally wounded and found in the tricycle.
“One AK-47 rifle with an invisible breech number, an empty Magazine, a sum of N200,000 and gold jewelries were recovered.
“The suspects who sustained gunshot injuries were rushed to the hospital where they gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...