Police kills two suspected bandits in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Tuesday killed two suspected bandits in the Birnin Gwari area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, the operatives also recovered two AK 47 assault rifles during the operation.

Jalige said: “In furtherance to its sustained onslaught against banditry in Kaduna, particularly Birnin Gwari axis, the command on Tuesday May 31, recorded another success.

”The operatives killed two bandits and recovered two AK 47 assault rifles, while several other bandits sustained bullet wounds.”

He said the operation followed a distress call received on the same date that some bandits had attacked Kimdi village in Birnin Gwari LGA with a mission to kidnap people.

The spokesman added: “The command immediately dispatched a nearby team of crack operatives to the location to repel the attackers and an exchange of fire ensued, where two of the bandits were neutralized and two AK 47 assault rifles recovered.

“The command is not unmindful of the security challenges, particularly around Birnin Gwari axis, and alongside the state government and other security agencies, the command is working to contain bandits.”

