Police kills two suspected bandits in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Thursday killed two suspected bandits and recovered weapons in Yasore, Batsari local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development to journalists in Katsina, said the bandits attacked Yahore village and shot sporadically with AK-47 rifles at about 7:30 a.m., on Thursday.

Isah said a combined team of police and vigilante group led by the Divisional Police Officer, Batsari, mobilised to the area, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, and successfully repelled them.

He added that the team recovered the bodies of two dead bandits, two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and 97 pieces of 7.62mm ammunition.

Other items recovered by the operatives were two Itel mobile phones, a bunch of charms, a black bag containing N2,580, a lighter, a pen, and a blue veil.

Isah said: “Many of the terrorists were believed to have been neutralized and/or escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

“Search parties are still combing the nearest bushes with a view to arresting them and/or recovering their dead bodies.”

