Police kills two suspected cattle rustlers in Adamawa

The Anti-kidnap Unit of the Adamawa State Police Command has killed two suspected cattle rustlers and recovered 15 cows, 171 sheep, an AK-47 rifle and some ammunition from the suspects.

The Command Spokesman, Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement in Yola Friday.

He said: “On June 4, 2020, one Yahaya Sale, a resident of Ganji Village in Gombi local government area of the state, reported to police that he received calls from unknown persons, threatening to kidnap and kill him unless a ransom is paid.

“The Command upon receiving the report, deployed the anti-kidnap operatives to the area and with the collaboration of some hunters, went after the alleged kidnapers.

“The notorious kidnapers engaged the Command’s team in a shootout and as a result, two suspected kidnapers were gunned down while others escaped.

“The Command recovered one AK-47 rifle with 39 rounds of live ammunition, one single barrel gun with 16 cartridges, 15 cows, and 171 sheep.”

Nguroje urged the people of the state to report suspected persons with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station.

He also implored those whose cattle were rustled to report to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yola, with evidence for the claim of the livestock.

