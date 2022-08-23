Metro
Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi on Tuesday killed two suspected kidnappers in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement in Bauchi.
He said: “At about 0900hours on 22/8/22, operatives of the command acted on credible intelligence that on the same date at about 0230hours, a seven-man gang and armed with Dane-guns, invaded Bangaji village via Alkaleri local government area.
READ ALSO: Police rescue two kidnap victims in Bauchi
“The intention was to launch attacks and abduct some targeted people in the village. However, the operatives in conjunction with local hunters swung into action and moved to the scene.
“Luck ran out on the hoodlums when two among them were neutralized while the remaining five escaped to an unknown destination with various degrees of injuries. A locally- made Dane gun was recovered at the scene. “
