Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Kogi

Police operatives in Kogi on Monday killed two suspected kidnappers and recovered an AK-47 rifle in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Williams Ovye-Aya, disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Lokoja.

He said: “On Monday, two suspected kidnappers were killed while one AK 47 Rifle with two magazines and two live ammunition were recovered in the operation.

“This followed a tip-off received at 11:30 a.m. that some armed hoodlums numbering about three were sighted inside Ankumi forest.

“The Divisional Police Officer of Obajana Division, CSP Oguche Richard, quickly mobilised his patrol team in collaboration with the local vigilante group and moved to the area.

“The hoodlums on sighting the team, opened fire, hence a gun duel ensued. But due to the superior firepower of the police team, two of the hoodlums were killed, while others escaped with bullet wounds.

“The state’s Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, commended the officers for their commitment and dedication in sustaining the tempo of the onslaught against crime and criminality.

“The CP assured residents of the state that the police will continue to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.”

