Police kills two suspected terrorists in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Thursday killed two suspected terrorists and rescued two victims at Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this to journalists in Katsina, said one AK 47 rifle was also recovered from the criminals.

He said: “Today, April 21, 2022, a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Tsamiyar Gamzako village, Kafur LGA.

“The terrorists kidnapped one HaMa Sanusi, aged 30, and her 15 months old daughter, Aisha Sanusi.

“Consequently, a combined team of police and vigilante groups were alerted.

“The team blocked, and engaged the hoodlums into a fierce gun duel, successfully repelled the terrorists, and neutralised two of them.

“The kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt. In the course of scanning the scene, one AK 47 rifle with four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, and two locally-fabricated pistols with six rounds of bullets were recovered.

“Some of the terrorists escaped, and fled the scene but search parties are still combing the area with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists.”

