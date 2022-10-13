Police kills two suspects bandits, rescues abducted person in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna on Wednesday killed two suspected bandits in Kidandan, Giwa local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna, said the operatives also rescued one kidnapped victim and recovered an AK49 rifle loaded with 24 rounds of ammunition during the operation.

He said: “The command at about 0800hours on October 12, received information that some heavily armed bandits were sighted in large numbers around Idasso area of Kidandan in Galadimawa District of Giwa LGA on a mission to commit atrocity against law-abiding citizens.

“Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilized a crack squad to advance to the location in a bid to thwart their nefarious mission.

“The resilient officers on getting to the area engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle and successfully neutralized two bandits while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“A search of the vicinity led to the recovery of an AK49 rifle loaded with 24 rounds of live ammunition and one operational motorcycle.

“A kidnapped victim aged 65 years was equally rescued unhurt.”

