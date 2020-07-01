Police launch manhunt for suspected attackers of FMC, Lokoja

The Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, on Wednesday evening, ordered detectives to go after armed hoodlums that launched a violent attack on facilities at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja.

Ayuba, who gave the directive when he visited the FMC to assess the extent of damage, said the perpetrators believed to be sponsored political thugs would not go unpunished.

Hoodlums had on Wednesday morning attacked the medical centre and destroyed computers and other equipment.

They took away patients’ cards from the facility.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the state Police Command, Aya Williams, said the police commissioner had directed his deputy in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to head the team of investigators into the incident.

He assured the staff of the hospital of the police readiness to guarantee the safety of their lives and property.

Ayuba enjoined members of the public to go about their lawful activities and supply any information that could lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspects to the police.

