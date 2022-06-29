Police launches manhunt for suspects in Enugu killing

The Enugu State Police Command has launched a manhunt for those involved in the alleged killing of two persons in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said the command had begun an investigation into the incident which reportedly happened in the Akwuke area of Enugu metropolis on June 25.

Ndukwe said: “Discreet investigation and manhunt have been launched to fish out the armed assailants.”

He revealed that the hoodlums carried out the attack in an ash-colour RX 300 Lexus Jeep with no registration number.

READ ALSO: Police rescues 7 kidnapped persons in Enugu

“The gang attacked some persons in a pub at Akwuke Uwani community in Enugu.

“They shot and killed two victims (a male and a female), while another female victim was shot in her legs.

“The bodies of the two victims were moved to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now