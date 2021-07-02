Police launches operation ‘stop and search’ in Imo

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Friday, launched an operation codenamed “Stop and Search” to check crimes in Imo State.

At the event held at the headquarters of Operation Stop and Search located at Ukakwo in Owerri West North local government area of the state, the IGP commissioned security vehicles including armoured cars and Hilux vans to aid police personnel in their operation.

He said the state had recorded an increase in criminal activities in the last few months.

Alkali thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for the provision of necessary logistics and equipment for security agencies in the state.

In his address, the governor commended security agencies in the state over their effective handling of security challenges in Imo State.

By: John Chukwu

