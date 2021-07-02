News
Police launches operation ‘stop and search’ in Imo
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali, on Friday, launched an operation codenamed “Stop and Search” to check crimes in Imo State.
At the event held at the headquarters of Operation Stop and Search located at Ukakwo in Owerri West North local government area of the state, the IGP commissioned security vehicles including armoured cars and Hilux vans to aid police personnel in their operation.
He said the state had recorded an increase in criminal activities in the last few months.
READ ALSO: Imo police explains reason for indiscriminate arrests in state
Alkali thanked Governor Hope Uzodimma for the provision of necessary logistics and equipment for security agencies in the state.
In his address, the governor commended security agencies in the state over their effective handling of security challenges in Imo State.
By: John Chukwu
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....