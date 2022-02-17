Police meets parties ahead of Osun governorship election

The Osun State police command on Thursday held a peace meeting with political parties ahead of party primaries and the July 16 governorship election in the state.

In his address at the meeting, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, urged the parties to comply with the electoral rules.

The CP was represented at the meeting by one DCP Kanayo Uzuegbu

He said: “The move is very important to put political parties and other stakeholders on their toes to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of peaceful, credible and violence-free elections.

“We are all aware that the governorship election in Osun State will take place in July and political parties have begun necessary and required preparations for the process.

“In accordance with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the election, signed by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, build-ups to the election began on February 15.

“The notice also indicated that February 16 to March 12 is fixed for political parties to conduct their primaries and resolve disputes that may arise from them.

“April 17 is the official date for the commencement of campaigns by parties.

“It is very important to state that political activities, party primaries, consultation visits, campaigns and others are legal, so far as they are within the confines of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

“I enjoin all political parties and groups to play the game by the rules and allow themselves and their activities to be guided by the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“I advise politicians and other members of the public who may be supporting political parties to always formally inform the Command before embarking on processions, assemblies, campaigns or rallies.

“This is to allow for the making of necessary security arrangements that will prevent any breakdown of law and order.

“I assure all political parties of a level playing ground before, during and after the election.

“I also want to assure the entire people of the state that the Police will leave no stone unturned in ensuring security of lives and properties before, during and after the election period.”

Parties at the meeting were the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Action Democratic Party (ADP).

