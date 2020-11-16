Police move to detain #EndSARS protester for extra 30 days

Policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Lagos on Monday filed an application at the Yaba Magistrate Court to detain an #EndSARS protester, Eromosele Adene, for an extra 30 days.

Eromosele was arrested from his Ikeja home about 10 days ago and taken to the state police command headquarters.

He was detained at the SCID in Panti and flown to Abuja to Abuja last Monday.

The protester was detained at the Force Headquarters for seven days before he was brought back to Lagos on Sunday.

The police secretly approached one Magistrate O.A Salau without his lawyer’s consent on Monday and filed an application to detain the young man for another 30 days.

The lawyer, Mr. Tunde Jinadu, in a chat with journalists, expressed disappointment with the conduct of the policemen.

He said: “We were not served with any notice. We were not called that he was being brought to SCID. An ACP told me they didn’t know where he was. This sharp practice of the police needs to stop. They just wanted to shut us out. That was how they flew him to Abuja last week without my knowledge.

READ ALSO: Police arrest #EndSARS promoter from his Lagos home

“Luckily, some good people informed me that he (Eromosele) had been taken to a magistrate court. Thank God I have a car. I was able to quickly arrive at the court.”

“The police asked the magistrate for an order to remand him for 30 days despite the fact that he had already spent 12 days in their custody.

“We tendered a medical report from Eko Hospital as regards the liver complication and immune system and we made an oral application for bail. And we notified the magistrate that he (Eromosele) had been moved from one detention facility to the other and one state to the other.”

Join the conversation

Opinions