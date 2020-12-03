Police nab 24-year-old suspect involved in killing of eight students in Cameroon

The long arm of the law has caught up with a 24-year-old suspect involved in the killing of eight students at the Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in Kumba, the South West region of Cameroon.

Local police in Cameroon say the suspect identified as Ngwa Neba who goes by the name Commandant Zabbra was arrested on Wednesday as he attempted to rob an elderly person of 5000 CFA ($10; £7).

According to the police in Cameroon, the noise from the fracas drew the attention of the police leading to the arrest of the suspect after he was overpowered by the police and confessed to being a separatist fighter.

The Senior Divisional Officer for Meme, in Cameroon, Chamberlain Ntou’ou Ndong says he believes the man is one of those who massacred seven children on 24 October.

The administrator also informed that the teachers and officials of the school in Cameroon are still in police custody, with the authorities saying they are being held for their own safety.

