 Police nab gunrunner, suspected armed robbers, rescue three
Police nab gunrunner, suspected armed robbers, rescue three

Published

14 mins ago

on

The FCT Police Command has arrested a suspected supplier of firearms to kidnap syndicates, operating along Tungan Maje in the FCT and Gawu axis of Niger State.

The development was disclosed in a statement on Sunday, issued by the FCT police spokesperson, Mariam Yusuf.

According to Yusuf, three kidnap victims were rescued, while the suspect, Matthew Vaaswem, confessed to the crime after he was arrested at Tipper-Garage in the Gwagwalada area of Abuja.

She disclosed that the items recovered from the suspect included two single-barrel Dane guns and two locally fabricated shotguns, adding that efforts were ongoing to nab other fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, in another development, Yusuf said police operatives from the Gwagwalada Division arrested three suspected armed robbers.

READ ALSO: IGP deploys 150 police operatives in FCT to tackle kidnappers, others

She said the suspects, identified as Idris Ibrahim, Adamu Husseini and Mohammed Hassan met their waterloo while attempting to break into their victim’s residence in Gwagwa, noting that the suspects confessed to being responsible for terrorizing the Gwagwa axis, while one cutlass was recovered as exhibits.

“Relatedly, on Thursday 19th August 2021 operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad in a joint operation with vigilantes and hunters rescued three(3) hostages along the Sabon Gari and Shapete villages of Kwali axis.

“The victims who were taken hostage by armed men in the wee hours of Thursday were rescued during the joint operation. The victims rescued are Amina Ahmadu ‘f’ 20years, Furaira Yahaya ‘f’ 27 years, and Jahori Umaru ‘m’ 35years,” she added.

Meanwhile, she said the suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigations.

