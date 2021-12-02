Police nab suspected serial ritual killer gang in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a serial ritual killer syndicate at Agbara village, in the Mawuko area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The suspected gang allegedly killed and dismembered one Sunday Okosun for ritual purposes.

In a statement on Wednesday, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects, Lekan Oladipupo, Sulaiman Aremu, Ifayemi Madru, Shittu Saheed, Samod Sulaiman, Akanji Moruf and Tajudeen Adekunle were arrested following a report lodged at Bode Olude Divisional Headquarters by one Abraham Okosun.

According to Oyeyemi, Okosun visited his brother and discovered that he was brutally murdered by an unknown person(s), and his remains dismembered.

Upon reporting the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division, DSP Durojaye Rotimi, visited the scene with detectives, and immediately embarked on an intelligence-based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

Oyeyemi disclosed that acting on credible information, the operatives traced and apprehended Lekan Oladipupo, who on interrogation confessed to being the actual person who shot and killed the deceased with a dane gun.

The PPRO disclosed that the gun and cutlasses used for the dastardly act have been recovered,

“His confession led to the arrest of other six suspects. On interrogation, each of the suspects narrated their respective roles in the gruesome murder of the deceased and others who have been killed in similar circumstances,” the PPRO said.

Oyeyemi continued: “Oladipupo informed the police that his role is to look for victims, usually in the bush around Mawuko area and shoot such unfortunate person to death.

“He will then contact Sulaiman Aremu, who will butcher the corpse and remove vital parts to be distributed to their standby customers. The customers are Ifayemi Badru, who bought the heart, hands and other parts of the body, Shittu Saheed bought the head, Akanji Moruf bought the heart of another of their victims, while Tajudeen Adekunle bought the head.

“The suspects confessed to have killed not less than four persons in similar circumstances and that their body parts were used for money-making rituals. They also informed the police that they have code names for each human part whenever they want to make requests from their butcher man. For example, they normally refer to the human head as a ball, the heart as a transformer, while the hands are code-named as fans.”

Oyeyemi added that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, described the incident as the height of man’s inhumanity to man, and has ordered that the suspects be transferred to the homicide section of the state’s criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.

