Police nabs 16 suspects over attacks on security agents | Ripples Nigeria

Police on Sunday confirmed the arrest of 16 suspects over alleged complicity in series of violent attacks on security operatives and facilities across the country.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the arrest of the suspects was an outcome of painstaking, deliberate, and tireless efforts by police operatives who worked in collaboration with their counterparts from the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force.

He said: “The collaboration was to bring to justice, persons responsible for the emerging trend of attacks on security personnel and wanton destruction of security facilities and operational assets.

“At least 12 of the suspects were implicated during police investigation for multiple felonies committed across several states in the South-East part of the federation.

“The suspects were arrested in different parts of the country following sustained and intelligence-driven sting operations.

“Police investigation clearly established and linked the suspects to several incidents of attacks and murder of security personnel.

“The suspects have also been linked to stealing, unlawful possession of firearms, arson, and malicious damage to operational assets of military and law enforcement agents.

“Investigation showed that two of the suspects were among the criminal elements that attacked policemen on duty at a checkpoint on December 24, 2020, along Orlu-Ihiala Road in Imo.”

Mba recalled that two police officers were killed and their patrol van set ablaze in the incident.

