Police nabs 32 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, others

The police on Tuesday said it had arrested 32 notorious suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery, arms smuggling, illegal possession of weapons, illicit drug trade, trans-border car theft and rape amongst others.

In a statement by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, the Police disclosed that it recovered 19 AK47 rifles, one GPMG, three revolver rifles, two G-3 rifles, one SMG, one berretta pistol, 453 rounds of live ammunition of different calibre, 12 magazines and 17 stolen cars from the criminals during investigations.

According to the statement, amongst the cases is the arrest of six notorious criminals involved in car theft in different parts of the country particularly Nasarawa, Port-Harcourt, FCT, Kebbi, and Zamfara.

Also, the statement noted that the suspects smuggle the stolen cars through international borders and deliver same to a major criminal receiver called Alhaji Garuba (still at large) in Niger Republic.

The police said investigations revealed that the modus operandi of the suspects include snatching the cars at gunpoint and sometimes removing the cars from where parked especially crowded car parks like the Cinema, Church, and Mosque.

“These cars are sold in neighbouring countries at give-away prices and sometimes delivered to Alhaji Garuba in exchange for illicit weapons. The INTERPOL unit of the Nigeria Police is already working with their counterparts in Niger Republic to arrest the fleeing suspects to bring them to book,” the statement read.

In another development, the statement noted that the police also arrested one 27yrs-old Dayyabu Mohammed of Soba LGA of Kaduna State for illegal possession of five AK47 rifles and 250 rounds of AK47 ammunition.

It stated that the suspect was arrested during a crackdown on bandits at Saminaka Forest in Kaduna State by operatives of STS.

The statement disclosed that investigations showed that Dayyabu Mohammed is an arms supplier to two (2) identified and wanted bandits in the North West and North Central parts of the country.

“The two bandit kingpins are Yellow and Budderi. Dayyabu Mohammed was intercepted while ferrying the weapons from Jos, Plateau State in a Golf-3 saloon car to the Bandit in their hideouts located in a forest at Birnin-Gwari, Kaduna State.

“Investigations by the Police team revealed that the Golf-3 saloon car was given to Dayyabu as his operational vehicle by one of the wanted bandits, with a promise that the full ownership of the vehicle will revert to him on completion of five successful arms delivery missions,” the statement read.

It continued: “Also, is the arrest of the perpetrators of a recent deadly attack on travellers in the Tafa axis of the Kaduna – Abuja highway where two (2) women and their husbands were abducted by the criminals into the forest.

“The operatives of the Special Tactical Squad deployed to that area were quickly mobilized and went after the suspects to rescue the victims. The Police operatives eventually identified the hideout of the criminals, launched a rescue mission, and successfully rescued the hostages, including the women, unhurt.

“The operatives equally apprehended a gang of six; Mohammed lawali, Suleiman Ibrahim, Mohammed Rebo, Bashir Audu, Monsoru Abubakar and Abubakar Hamidu, in connection with the attack on a Mosque in Mazakuka area in Mashegu LGA in Niger State where eighteen (18) people were reportedly killed and more than thirty (30) abducted.

“Investigations by the Police team revealed that the gang leader, Mohammed lawali, and some of the gang members are escapees from the Lokoja correctional centre. Bashir Audu was arrested for his criminal role of supplying hard drugs to the gang. Two (2) AK47 rifles, three (3) fully-loaded magazines, and various parcels of hard drugs were recovered from them.”

Commending the operatives for successful operations, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, reiterated that the Force would continue to close up on criminal elements who pose threats to national security.

He added that all the suspects will be arraigned in court on the completion of investigations.

Also, the IGP called on members of the public who are victims of car theft to visit the STS office at Guzape, Abuja with proof of ownership to claim the vehicles bearing in mind that the colour, interior, and vehicle number plate might have been tampered with.

