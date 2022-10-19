Police nabs man with counterfeit currency in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered some fake dollars after its operatives apprehended a suspected currency counterfeiter who “specialized in duping unsuspecting members of the public”.

This was made known in a Twitter post on Wednesday by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, where he noted that it was the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the division in Ikeja that made the arrest possible.

Meanwhile, the Commander of the RRS, CSP Saheed Olayinka Egbeyemi, has in line with the directive of the commissioner of police Lagos State, CP Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, transferred the suspect and exhibits to State Headquarters for further investigation and eventual prosecution.

