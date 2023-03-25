Metro
Police nabs Ondo pastor for allegedly raping, killing nursing mother
The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 37-year-old pastor for allegedly raping and killing a nursing mother within his church premises in the state.
The pastor, identified as Kayode Salami, was accused of committing the crime in his church, Oke-Irapada, in Alade, Idanre Local Government Area of the state, on Friday.
It was gathered that the deceased, Adejoke Oloje, left her home in January with her 11-month-old child in order to stay at the church.
The deceased’s mother, simply identified as Deborah, claimed her daughter came to see her in Idanre but abruptly departed the house.
She said: “I went to the church and eventually found her. She complained about foodstuffs, and I promised to bring some for her the following day. I also pleaded with her to leave the place, but she declined, and I left.
READ ALSO:Protest rocks Ondo community over kidnap of two residents by bandits
“The next day, when I got to the church around 5 p.m., I heard her child crying profusely.
“So, I moved close to see what happened. I found the door closed. So, I forced it open. To my utmost dismay, I found my daughter on the floor, with her pants already removed down her legs, and I shouted for help.
Salami had, however, denied any role in the death of the nursing mother, saying Adejoke returned to the church after the first time she worshiped in the church to seek lodging.
Meanwhile, Ondo Police spokesman, SP Funmilayo Odunlami Omisanya, said the case had been transferred to Akure for further investigation.
