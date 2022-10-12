Metro
Police nabs three for alleged plot to kidnap their former boss in Ogun
The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended three men for allegedly attempting to kidnap their former employer, Ifenuga Olayinka, after he dismissed them in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.
SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state spokesperson, stated this in a statement on Tuesday
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the three suspects — Peter Nse, 24; Chuckwuma Nwobodo, 48; and Michael Umanah, 30 — were all arrested following a complaint by Olayinka.
SP Oyeyemi noted that Olayinka reported that he received a text message on his phone from someone who described himself as ‘Killer Vagabond of Africa.’
According to the police spokesman, “In the said message, the author directed the complainant to pay the sum of N5m into a bank account he sent to him or risk being kidnapped within the shortest possible time.
“Upon the report, the DPO, Igbeba division, CSP Musiliu Doga, detailed his detectives to unravel those behind the devilish message.
“The detectives there and then embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led them to Anambra State, where two of the suspects, namely Peter Nse and Chuckwuma Nwobodo, were arrested.
He said: “Their arrest led the detectives to Ago-Iwoye, where the third suspect, Michael Umanah, was apprehended.
“It was when they were brought before the complainant that he identified them as his former employees whom he laid off not quite long ago for certain misconduct.
“On interrogation, they all confessed to the crime and claimed to have made the attempt just because they were not happy as the complainant terminated their appointment.”
By Mohammed Taoheed
