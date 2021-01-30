Police nabs three suspected cultists in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun State have arrested three suspected cultists for allegedly threatening to kill a man who declined their request to join the group.

The spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the suspects are members of the Eiye confraternity.

The suspects are – Olajide Shittu (32), Emmanuel Fidelis (29), and Sunkanmi Ifelodun (39).

Oyeyemi said: “Their target (Teslim Lateef) stated further that they promised to eliminate him since he has known them to be members of their group so that he will not expose them.

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye who has been monitoring the suspects led his men to their hideout where the three suspects were apprehended.

“They have all confessed to being members of Eiye cult group and that they were trying to recruit more members into their fold.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence for further investigation.

“The CP also warned cultists in the state to make use of the opportunity given to them by the command to renounce their membership of those evil groups before the long arm of the law caught up with them.”

