Police not sidelined, working with military in fight against terror, bandits —PPRO

The fight against insecurity and banditry in the country has seen the military at the forefront of affairs with a lot of commentators querying the role of the police towards these threats against the country.

However, the Police Command has disclosed its synergy and working collaboration with the military towards tackling the menace which has led to widespread chaos across rural communities especially in the northern part of the country.

Muyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer, during a Channels TV programme ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Tuesday, detailed how the police had been working with the armed forces towards ensuring the security of the country and stability of the economy.

He further debunked speculations that the police had been sidelined from the anti-terrorism fight by the military.

Adejobi noted, “The Police has not been sidelined in any way, but there needs to be an understanding of the complexities of the insecurity today. Despite being a majorly military issue due to the weaponry involved, there are still more than 5,000 special forces men with the military and with most theatres operations and they work together.”

The Force PRO further reiterated that there was no current recruitment into the Force after reports of the Police Service Commission announced a recruitment exercise for constables in some national dailies.

He said, “There is no recruitment exercise for now because we just resumed training for the 2021 recruits with no space in the training schools.

“I have read a lot of headlines and there is no issue between the police and the PSC. Anyone can recruit insofar as the stakeholders are in sync regarding the mandate.”

He added that the advert had no connection with the Nigeria Police Force and was not consistent with its recruitment process.

The police leadership and PSC had also clashed in 2020 over the planned recruitment of 10,000 constables into the force.

